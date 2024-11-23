Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,175 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

HMY opened at $9.63 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Harmony Gold Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

