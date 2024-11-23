Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 2.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 51.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $120.77 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $114.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

