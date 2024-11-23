Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF (TSE:HMAX – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 14.93 and last traded at 14.91. Approximately 221,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 222,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.87.
Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is 14.52 and its 200-day moving average is 13.98.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Canadian Financials Yield Maximizer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.