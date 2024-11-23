Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $575,723.12 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 44,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $575,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,439,848.24. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HNRG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

