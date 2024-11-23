Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director David C. Hardie Sells 14,893 Shares

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 14,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $193,906.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,091,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,236,876.52. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.58. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $568.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hallador Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hallador Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

