Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 3,524,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,967,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.13.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

