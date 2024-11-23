Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Director Purchases $148,540.00 in Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Cosler acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,869.86. The trade was a 65.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of GRDN opened at $23.08 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $314.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRDN. Stephens began coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,033,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.