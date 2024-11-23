Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Green Plains has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $731.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Green Plains by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

