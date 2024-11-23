Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
View Our Latest Report on GPRE
Green Plains Trading Up 2.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Green Plains by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Green Plains by 2.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.