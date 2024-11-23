Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 806,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,283 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $100.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

