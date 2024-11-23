Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after buying an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

