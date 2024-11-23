Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 6,111 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

XMMO opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $134.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

