Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 127,540 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,540 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.66% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $43,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of JIRE opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

