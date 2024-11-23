Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.20% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 161,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,206,900.80. The trade was a 1.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,400. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

