GM Advisory Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 622,725 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,029,000 after buying an additional 564,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,720,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after acquiring an additional 449,917 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $178.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $181.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.90.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

