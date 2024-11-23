GM Advisory Group LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

In related news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares in the company, valued at $324,717,753. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,409.80. This represents a 37.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEI stock opened at $279.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $167.56 and a one year high of $282.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

