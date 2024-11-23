GM Advisory Group LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Comcast by 3,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after buying an additional 544,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.