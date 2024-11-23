GM Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 748.1% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 47,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 31.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.4 %

NVO opened at $105.07 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

