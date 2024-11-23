GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of GLYC opened at $0.32 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

