GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 204,227 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 483.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
