Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $4,801,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This trade represents a 25.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,512,850. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.