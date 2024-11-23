Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,954,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 2.2% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.11% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $245,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 390,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 215.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.