Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 26th

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 25th.
Global Mofy Metaverse Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of GMM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,472,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,271. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.
About Global Mofy Metaverse
