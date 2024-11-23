Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 26th

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 25th.

Global Mofy Metaverse Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of GMM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 1,472,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,271. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78.

Get Global Mofy Metaverse alerts:

About Global Mofy Metaverse

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Mofy Metaverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.