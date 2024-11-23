Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.01 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 42067 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Global Blue Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. The business had revenue of $126.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blue Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 288,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 1,640.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

