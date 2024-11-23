GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.76. 24,391 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 79,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

GH Research Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.74.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GH Research stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,686,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 12.85% of GH Research worth $44,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

