Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $145.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 69.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

