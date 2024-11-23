George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Buys C$21,450.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,450.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.18 per share, with a total value of C$22,180.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.54 per share, with a total value of C$20,539.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,100 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.99 per share, with a total value of C$24,189.99.

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti acquired 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total transaction of C$33,376.50.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti purchased 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,580.00.

George Weston Stock Performance

Shares of WN stock opened at C$218.89 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a 52 week low of C$155.49 and a 52 week high of C$236.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$223.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$210.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$254.00 to C$269.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on George Weston

George Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.