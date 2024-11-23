GenTrust LLC Sells 745 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

GenTrust LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $16,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 44,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $64.48.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

