GenTrust LLC Purchases 8,873 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,443,000 after purchasing an additional 90,318 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 278,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 253,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

