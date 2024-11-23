GenTrust LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $529,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 181.2% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,356.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $1,061.96 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,055.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,721.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $13,780,452. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

