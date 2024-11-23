GenTrust LLC Invests $2.15 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $203.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

