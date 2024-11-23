GenTrust LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $748.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $865.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.01. The company has a market capitalization of $710.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

