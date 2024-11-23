GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,321 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of GE Vernova worth $152,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

GEV opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.71.

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.02.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

