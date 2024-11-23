GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,509,000 after purchasing an additional 188,434 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Shares of GEV stock opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.71.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
