Gavin A. Mohr Buys 800 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.71 per share, with a total value of $29,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,082.02. This trade represents a 4.48 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IBCP opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $39.52.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBCP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

