FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.73 and traded as high as $37.04. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April shares last traded at $37.04, with a volume of 2,730 shares.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $236.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 3,572.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 234,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 28.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 10.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 67,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 120.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 52.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

