Foundry Partners LLC Sells 10,282 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 2,494.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DHT by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 41,626.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.51 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 108.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

