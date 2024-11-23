Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 1,254.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fluor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,004,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Trading Up 2.0 %

Fluor stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,885.27. This represents a 6.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,261 shares of company stock worth $1,528,574. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

