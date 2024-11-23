Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

FLO stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after acquiring an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 88.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 135,111 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 4,819.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

