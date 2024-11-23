FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $131.05 and traded as high as $139.35. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund shares last traded at $139.25, with a volume of 1,573 shares trading hands.

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $224.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $131.22.

Get FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund (ESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX USA ESG Select KPIs index. The fund follows a principles-based index composed of US-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. ESG was launched on Jul 13, 2016 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.