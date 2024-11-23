Flagstar Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 57,296.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788,436 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,181,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,484,000 after buying an additional 668,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after acquiring an additional 61,485 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

