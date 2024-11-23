Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $62.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

