Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.20 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

