Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.1577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

