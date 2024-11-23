Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 4,271 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,319,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after buying an additional 2,207,155 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,367,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 792,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 588,549 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,439,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 568,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,711,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,019,000 after purchasing an additional 563,059 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

