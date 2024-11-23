Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $249.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

