Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

FMHI stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $49.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

