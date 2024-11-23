Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,204,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after acquiring an additional 85,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,960,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,173,000 after purchasing an additional 225,159 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,171,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,624,000 after purchasing an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,157,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,821 shares of company stock valued at $44,299,745 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FI opened at $221.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $222.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.