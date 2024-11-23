First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,227.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $914.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,179.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,101.12.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Roth Capital upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

