First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,608 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 819,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.