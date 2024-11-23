First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQD. NYL Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,916,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,409,000 after buying an additional 1,124,415 shares during the period. Empower Annuity Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,575,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,934 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,309,000 after acquiring an additional 83,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $108.40 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.