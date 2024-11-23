First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $170.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.27. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $171.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

